WoodTrust Financial Corp Takes Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

WoodTrust Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Lam Research by 142.9% in the first quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 85 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Lam Research from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lam Research from $495.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $608.76 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $644.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $569.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $511.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 881 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.09, for a total value of $461,723.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,274,893.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

