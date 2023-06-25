WP Advisors LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,421 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,420,381,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 125,717.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,260,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,360,428,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252,257 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,956,000. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,215,000. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $181.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Trading Down 1.5 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $210.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 552.88, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $205.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.33. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $225.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 150,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $31,665,453.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,786,716.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $32,198.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at $369,885.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 771,757 shares of company stock worth $161,720,897 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.