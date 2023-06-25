WP Advisors LLC Has $200,000 Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Clorox by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 195,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,866,000 after buying an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in Clorox by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. 79.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clorox Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $156.14 on Friday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $124.58 and a 52 week high of $178.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The company has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 269.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.29. Clorox had a return on equity of 114.67% and a net margin of 1.03%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $147.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.54.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

