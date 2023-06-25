WP Advisors LLC Has $325,000 Holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

WP Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 223 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNLA. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,548,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 70.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,658,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,630,000 after purchasing an additional 684,932 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 722.1% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 639,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,292,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 155.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 821,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,926,000 after purchasing an additional 499,625 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,676,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

VNLA opened at $47.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.77. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 1 year low of $47.37 and a 1 year high of $48.85.

About Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

