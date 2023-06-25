WP Advisors LLC Has $996,000 Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

WP Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 8,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $513.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $546.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $510.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $422.00 to $419.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $494.79.

Lockheed Martin Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSE LMT opened at $459.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $469.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $373.67 and a twelve month high of $508.10. The stock has a market cap of $116.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.67.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.08 by $0.35. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 67.75%. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.76 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 54.84%.

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lockheed Martin news, EVP Stephanie C. Hill sold 2,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.84, for a total transaction of $1,173,598.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,604 shares in the company, valued at $6,186,547.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Donovan purchased 506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $495.17 per share, with a total value of $250,556.02. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,331.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

