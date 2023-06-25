WP Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

WP Advisors LLC grew its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Lion Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of DE opened at $404.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $118.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $379.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.94.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 16.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Deere & Company news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total transaction of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 57,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,372,349.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $371.05 per share, with a total value of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on DE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $484.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $492.00 to $436.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $442.67.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

