WP Advisors LLC Purchases 117 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

WP Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,250 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.2% of WP Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Express by 118,198.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $911,554,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in American Express by 162.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,961,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $289,885,000 after buying an additional 1,214,731 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in American Express by 79.6% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,713,458 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $366,073,000 after buying an additional 1,202,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,325,000. 82.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXP opened at $168.07 on Friday. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $124.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $160.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.52.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.24%.

American Express announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 8th that allows the company to buyback 120,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the payment services company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXP. Stephens cut their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of American Express from $179.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of American Express from $186.00 to $181.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $174.50.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

