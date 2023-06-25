WP Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

WP Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,068 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. WP Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Etsy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,833,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,385,186,000 after acquiring an additional 83,960 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Etsy by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $429,669,000 after purchasing an additional 409,540 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $360,363,000 after purchasing an additional 277,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Etsy by 56.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Etsy from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $102,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,704 shares in the company, valued at $894,684.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $660,326.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 4,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,513.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,246 shares of company stock worth $12,967,559. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock opened at $88.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.17 and a 200-day moving average of $112.32. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.46 and a fifty-two week high of $149.91.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.86% and a negative return on equity of 118.74%. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $620.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

