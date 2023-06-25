Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by Claro Advisors LLC

Claro Advisors LLC cut its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $2,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Xcel Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Xcel Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 230,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,562,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the first quarter worth about $206,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1,662.0% in the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on XEL. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $62.10 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.75. Xcel Energy Inc. has a one year low of $56.89 and a one year high of $77.66. The company has a market cap of $34.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Xcel Energy Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Featured Articles

