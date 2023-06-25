YUSD Stablecoin Trading Up 0% Over Last Week (YUSD)

YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 25th. YUSD Stablecoin has a total market cap of $218.34 million and $70,979.00 worth of YUSD Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, YUSD Stablecoin has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One YUSD Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00003290 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

YUSD Stablecoin Token Profile

YUSD Stablecoin’s total supply is 218,122,097 tokens and its circulating supply is 218,122,096 tokens. YUSD Stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @yetifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YUSD Stablecoin is yeti.finance.

YUSD Stablecoin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YUSD Stablecoin (YUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. YUSD Stablecoin has a current supply of 218,122,096.9 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of YUSD Stablecoin is 1.00134447 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $5,070.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://yeti.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUSD Stablecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUSD Stablecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YUSD Stablecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

