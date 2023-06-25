Zcash Market Cap Reaches $488.74 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $29.93 or 0.00098437 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $488.74 million and approximately $26.64 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Zcash has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00041290 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00023665 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zcash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

