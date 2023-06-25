Zcash (ZEC) Achieves Market Cap of $493.25 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $30.21 or 0.00100055 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $493.25 million and $26.82 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Zcash has traded 17.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00041958 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00023503 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000799 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Zcash (CRYPTO:ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 16,328,269 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zcash is z.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZCash (ZEC) is a digital currency and decentralized open-source cryptocurrency, launched in 2016. It provides users with enhanced privacy and selective transparency of transactions. ZCash is based on the zero-knowledge proof protocol known as zk-SNARKs. This protocol allows the network to maintain a secure ledger of balances without disclosing the parties or amounts involved. Transactions can be audited, verified and tracked without revealing the sender, receiver or transaction amount. ZEC is an inflationary currency, with a maximum supply of 21 million coins. It is accepted by a growing number of merchants, exchanges and other services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

