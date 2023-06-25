ZClassic (ZCL) Trading 23.6% Higher Over Last Week

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 25th. During the last week, ZClassic has traded up 23.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZClassic coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0430 or 0.00000140 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a market cap of $399,048.94 and $14.19 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00098416 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.73 or 0.00041495 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00023970 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000809 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Coin Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic.org. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling ZClassic

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.