Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Zovio Stock Performance
NYSE ZVO opened at $0.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51,331.50, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 1.36. Zovio has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $1.79.
About Zovio
Read More
- Get a free research report on Zovio from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Zovio
Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.