42-coin (42) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $0.69

42-coin (42) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. In the last seven days, 42-coin has traded up 13.2% against the US dollar. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for approximately $39,138.68 or 1.30073421 BTC on exchanges. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.64 million and approximately $0.69 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00289291 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00017533 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000464 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000403 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003299 BTC.

42-coin (CRYPTO:42) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

