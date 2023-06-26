52,887 Shares in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Purchased by OneAscent Wealth Management LLC

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,000. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises about 1.1% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 232.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA JEPI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.63. 887,216 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,111. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.52. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.92 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

