651 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Bought by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 651 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Netflix by 21.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after acquiring an additional 84,179 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 14.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in Netflix by 13.1% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on NFLX. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $375.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.22.

Insider Activity

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,699 shares of company stock worth $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $424.55. 1,134,484 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,320,256. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $368.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $341.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $188.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.70 and a fifty-two week high of $448.65.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.53 EPS. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

