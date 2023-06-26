AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR) Shares Bought by Connable Office Inc.

Connable Office Inc. raised its position in AAR Corp. (NYSE:AIR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Connable Office Inc.’s holdings in AAR were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIR. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 492.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 42,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 35,646 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 6.3% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 115,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AAR by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 35,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AAR from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AAR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AAR Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Eric Pachapa sold 12,970 shares of AAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $709,977.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 7.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AIR opened at $55.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.65. AAR Corp. has a 12-month low of $33.75 and a 12-month high of $57.48.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services. This segment also sells and leases new, overhauled, and repaired engine and airframe parts, and components; and provides inventory and repair programs, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components, as well as performance-based supply chain logistics programs in support of the U.S.

