Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Purchased by Northwest Investment Counselors LLC

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,319 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $107.00 to $103.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.26.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.1 %

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABT traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $108.14. 791,519 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,089,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $115.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.36. The company has a market capitalization of $188.05 billion, a PE ratio of 32.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Stories

