Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Holdings Lowered by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,241 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,343 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% during the 4th quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.05 on Monday, reaching $108.96. The company had a trading volume of 27,703,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,026,180. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 478.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $105.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.89. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.57 and a twelve month high of $132.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total value of $1,185,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Victor Peng sold 105,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $13,079,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 321,090 shares in the company, valued at $39,998,181.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,973 shares of company stock worth $33,708,784. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.06.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

