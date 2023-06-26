Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.25

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.25 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.25 ($0.03), with a volume of 5020222 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.38 ($0.03).
Advanced Oncotherapy Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £12.17 million, a P/E ratio of -39.17 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 5.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 7.43.
Advanced Oncotherapy Company Profile
Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, assembling, and selling proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. The company also engages in the management of healthcare related properties.
Read More
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Oncotherapy
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Oncotherapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.