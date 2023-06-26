Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Lifesci Capital cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jonestrading restated a hold rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a neutral rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aeglea BioTherapeutics presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1.88.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Trading Down 12.3 %

Shares of AGLE stock opened at $0.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 1.74. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $1.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aeglea BioTherapeutics ( NASDAQ:AGLE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. Aeglea BioTherapeutics had a negative return on equity of 132.05% and a negative net margin of 6,678.20%. Research analysts predict that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGLE. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 149,399 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 13.8% in the first quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,200,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 7.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 7,333 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 787,048 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,811,425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,166,000 after purchasing an additional 234,129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product Pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

