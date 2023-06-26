Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Price Performance

NYSE:AJRD opened at $54.94 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a one year low of $38.48 and a one year high of $56.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.37 and a beta of 0.57.

Get Aerojet Rocketdyne alerts:

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.02). Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $566.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 247.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 643 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Aerojet Rocketdyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.