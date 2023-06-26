Aion (AION) Reaches Market Cap of $978,043.31

Aion (AION) traded up 31.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Aion has a market cap of $978,043.31 and approximately $1,019.13 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Aion has traded up 135% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00129080 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.41 or 0.00047431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030417 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00012694 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003332 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000233 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Aion

Aion is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

