Alianza Minerals (CVE:ANZ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.02

Alianza Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ANZ – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 25000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
Alianza Minerals Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03.
About Alianza Minerals
Alianza Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, acquires and explores mineral properties. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, and lead deposits. It holds interests in the mineral exploration projects located in Nevada and Colorado, the United States; Yukon Territory and British Columbia, Canada; and Peru.
Further Reading
- Is Diablo IV Causing a Resurgence in Activision Blizzard Stock?
- Sleep-At-Night Stock Sherwin-Williams Is Ready To Rebound
- MongoDB: An AI Play That’s About To Boil Over
- Will China’s $72 Billion EV Tax Breaks Help NIO Stock Recover?
- Five stocks we like better than Alianza Minerals
Receive News & Ratings for Alianza Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alianza Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.