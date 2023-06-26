All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases 6,076 Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF makes up 0.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the 4th quarter worth $97,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA EWW traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 335,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,995,825. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.38 and its 200 day moving average is $57.89. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 52-week low of $43.65 and a 52-week high of $64.40.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

