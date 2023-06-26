All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 36,345 BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 7,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 0.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 212,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 32,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 159,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter.

BOE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 22,454 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,441. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $10.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.96.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

