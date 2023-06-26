All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 232.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $1.91 on Monday, hitting $252.53. The stock had a trading volume of 245,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,077,515. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.42. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $272.95. The stock has a market cap of $67.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

