All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for 2.8% of All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. All Season Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.32. The company had a trading volume of 143,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,941,347. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.25. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.67 and a one year high of $52.97.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.