Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Receives $73.15 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.15.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AYX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Alteryx from $87.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Alteryx from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America upgraded Alteryx from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

NYSE:AYX opened at $42.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.86, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Alteryx has a one year low of $34.70 and a one year high of $70.63. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.03.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.31). Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 139.14% and a negative net margin of 33.68%. The company had revenue of $199.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alteryx news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $43,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,464 shares in the company, valued at $1,752,495.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alteryx by 14.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 29,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Alteryx by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

