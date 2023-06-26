Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 288,053 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 48% from the previous session’s volume of 556,989 shares.The stock last traded at $91.14 and had previously closed at $91.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.27.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amedisys

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The health services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.14. Amedisys had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $558.98 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMED. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Amedisys by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Amedisys during the second quarter worth about $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 161.5% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 680 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Amedisys by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 323 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amedisys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.