Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $60.80

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.
Insider Transactions at Cloudflare
In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,339. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Cloudflare Stock Performance
Shares of NET opened at $63.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 0.99.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Cloudflare
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free research report on Cloudflare from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudflare
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.