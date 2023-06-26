Analysts Set Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Price Target at $60.80

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Cloudflare from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Transactions at Cloudflare

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,683,140.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 3,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.61, for a total value of $181,830.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 5,218 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $313,236.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,683,140.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 457,169 shares of company stock valued at $28,048,339. 14.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cloudflare Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Cloudflare by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,335,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,625,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,191 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cloudflare by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,299,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Cloudflare by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,350,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 755,225 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Cloudflare by 131,133.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,073,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,583,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NET opened at $63.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $80.99. The company has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.47 and a beta of 0.99.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.96 million. Research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.

