Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $33.89

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.89.

FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FITB. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 22,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 76,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

