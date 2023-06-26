Analysts Set Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Price Target at $33.89

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.89.
FITB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, Director Evan Bayh bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.82 per share, with a total value of $124,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 73,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,829,234. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $25.54 on Monday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.01.
Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.15%.
Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile
Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.
Read More
- Get a free research report on Fifth Third Bancorp from StockNews.com
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/19 – 6/23
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Five stocks we like better than Fifth Third Bancorp
Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.