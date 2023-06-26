Analysts Set National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Price Target at $45.55

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $45.55.

NSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Bank of America cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $33.82 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $33.80 and a 1-year high of $58.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Increases Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 224.00%.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, insider Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.92 per share, with a total value of $923,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,012,684 shares in the company, valued at $148,148,293.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On National Storage Affiliates Trust

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1,071.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of March 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,117 self storage properties located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 72.8 million rentable square feet.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.