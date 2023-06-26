Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Lennar (LEN)

Lennar (NYSE: LEN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2023 – Lennar was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

6/16/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at BTIG Research from $120.00 to $148.00.

6/16/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $153.00 to $161.00.

6/16/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $127.00 to $150.00.

6/16/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $115.00 to $135.00.

6/16/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $130.00 to $145.00.

6/15/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $94.00 to $123.00.

6/14/2023 – Lennar had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Seaport Res Ptn.

6/14/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $103.00 to $120.00.

5/31/2023 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They set a “sell” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

5/24/2023 – Lennar had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $120.00 to $135.00.

5/18/2023 – Lennar is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Lennar Stock Down 1.1 %

Lennar stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,438,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,237,003. Lennar Co. has a 52-week low of $67.78 and a 52-week high of $123.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $35.02 billion, a PE ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.44.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Lennar’s payout ratio is currently 10.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lennar

In other Lennar news, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total transaction of $1,310,553.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,861,731.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 9.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lennar in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

