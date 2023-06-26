Analyzing Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX)

Orgenesis (NASDAQ:ORGS – Get Rating) and Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.2% of Orgenesis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Orgenesis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.5% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Orgenesis and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orgenesis $36.03 million 0.97 -$14.89 million ($0.50) -2.46 Salarius Pharmaceuticals $1.84 million 2.53 -$31.61 million ($13.72) -0.10

Analyst Recommendations

Orgenesis has higher revenue and earnings than Salarius Pharmaceuticals. Orgenesis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Salarius Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Orgenesis and Salarius Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orgenesis 0 0 1 0 3.00 Salarius Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Orgenesis currently has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.80%. Given Orgenesis’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Orgenesis is more favorable than Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Volatility & Risk

Orgenesis has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Orgenesis and Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orgenesis -35.18% -41.99% -15.89% Salarius Pharmaceuticals N/A -138.54% -112.56%

Summary

Orgenesis beats Salarius Pharmaceuticals on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orgenesis

Orgenesis Inc., a biotech company, focusing on cell and gene therapies worldwide. The company develops a Point of Care (POCare) platform that includes a pipeline of licensed POCare therapeutics that are processed and produced in closed automated POCare technology systems across a collaborative POCare network. It focuses on autologous therapies, with processes and systems that are developed for each therapy using a closed and automated processing system approach that is validated for compliant production near the patient at their point of care for treatment of the patient. The company was formerly known as Business Outsourcing Service, Inc. and changed its name to Orgenesis Inc. in August 2011. Orgenesis Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Germantown, Maryland.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma. The company also offers SP-3164, a small molecular protein degrader for the treatment of hematological and solid tumors. It has a strategic partnership with The University of Utah Research Foundation for the exclusive license with respect to patent rights protecting SP-2577 and related compounds and Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas for product development activities. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

