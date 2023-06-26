Analyzing UTG (UTGN) and Its Competitors

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN – Get Rating) is one of 43 public companies in the “Life insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare UTG to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 70.6% of UTG shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.4% of shares of all “Life insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

UTG has a beta of 0.03, indicating that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, UTG’s competitors have a beta of 0.87, indicating that their average share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio UTG $69.71 million $34.26 million 6.73 UTG Competitors $21.13 billion $1.24 billion 56.97

This table compares UTG and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

UTG’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than UTG. UTG is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares UTG and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UTG 49.14% 12.34% 4.28% UTG Competitors 8.39% 7.31% 0.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for UTG and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UTG 0 0 0 0 N/A UTG Competitors 305 1978 1884 67 2.40

As a group, “Life insurance” companies have a potential upside of 246.55%. Given UTG’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe UTG has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

UTG competitors beat UTG on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About UTG

UTG, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities. In addition, it offers reinsurance products. UTG, Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Stanford, Kentucky.

