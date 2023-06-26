Annapolis Financial Services LLC Trims Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Annapolis Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,198 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 49,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 7,301 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 867,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,055,000 after purchasing an additional 41,708 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.1% in the first quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 610,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,090,000 after purchasing an additional 267,805 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $548,000. Finally, BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 215.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,030,000 after purchasing an additional 92,808 shares during the period.

BND opened at $73.21 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $69.09 and a 1-year high of $77.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.27.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.187 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

