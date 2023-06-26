Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

AM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Antero Midstream in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.33.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.91. 1,781,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,723,636. Antero Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $8.56 and a fifty-two week high of $11.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.63.

Insider Activity

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The business had revenue of $259.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.58 million. Analysts predict that Antero Midstream will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $3,141,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares in the company, valued at $11,105,843.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 19,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $200,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,486.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael N. Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total value of $3,141,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,060,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,105,843.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,170,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $341,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501,617 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,273,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $296,274,000 after buying an additional 481,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,788,932 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $102,686,000 after acquiring an additional 123,885 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 22.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,129,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,939 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 4.8% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,776,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $71,085,000 after acquiring an additional 308,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Further Reading

