Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Holdings Reduced by First Financial Corp IN

First Financial Corp IN lessened its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 43.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Applied Materials by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 256.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Applied Materials Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMAT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, KGI Securities upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.96.

AMAT opened at $136.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $142.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $125.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.03. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 13th that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 16.89%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

