Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Now Covered by Analysts at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ADM. Barclays lowered their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $99.50.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.2 %
ADM stock opened at $72.90 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $69.92 and a twelve month high of $98.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $39.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72.
Archer-Daniels-Midland Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.58%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer-Daniels-Midland
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Archer-Daniels-Midland
Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.
