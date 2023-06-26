Ardor Price Up 14.5% This Week (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Ardor has a market capitalization of $69.45 million and approximately $982,231.72 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0695 or 0.00000229 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ardor has traded up 14.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00043811 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00030432 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00014198 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000186 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004894 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003298 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000743 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

