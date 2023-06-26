Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Cuts Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the period. Kraft Heinz comprises 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 58,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 25.5% in the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 15.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,502,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,197,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. 2,016,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,172. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1 year low of $32.73 and a 1 year high of $42.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average of $39.33.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kraft Heinz news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 234,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.23.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

