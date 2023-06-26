Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $1.36 Million Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,091 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up 1.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kraft Heinz

In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $1,025,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 234,084 shares in the company, valued at $9,597,444. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.7 %

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.23.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $35.30. 2,016,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,905,172. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $32.73 and a 12-month high of $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

