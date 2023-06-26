Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $3.03 Million Stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. trimmed its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 2.2% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 12.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,931 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after buying an additional 10,079 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 48,564.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 90,218 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 61.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Kinder Morgan stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,890,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,795,380. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.92 and a 12 month high of $19.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.84 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

