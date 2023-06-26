Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $347,000 Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. lessened its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,857 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 97.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $814,000 after buying an additional 3,266 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,138 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 197.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,399,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,166,962,000 after buying an additional 2,920,232 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 207.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $218.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla Stock Down 2.1 %

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,991,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,013,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.44, for a total transaction of $1,600,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,991,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,230 shares of company stock valued at $30,055,907 over the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $251.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,045,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,443,922. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $314.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $795.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.30, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $198.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.22.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

