Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Has $523,000 Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. cut its stake in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 32,706 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of PSX traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $91.21. 819,872 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,076. The stock has a market cap of $41.85 billion, a PE ratio of 3.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.01. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $35.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 32.37% and a net margin of 7.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $141.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. TD Cowen raised Phillips 66 from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.07.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

