Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. Sells 2,035 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 355,740 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises about 5.0% of Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $7,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,229,499,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 71.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,081,113 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $406,514,000 after acquiring an additional 8,707,074 shares in the last quarter. 54.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on T shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.38.

AT&T Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of T stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $15.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,938,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,785,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.62 and its 200-day moving average is $18.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.39.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.13%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.