Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.
Arrow Financial Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $20.95. 78,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $346.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66.
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.
