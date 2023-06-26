Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Arrow Financial stock traded down $0.22 on Monday, hitting $20.95. 78,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arrow Financial has a 12-month low of $17.63 and a 12-month high of $36.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.84. The company has a market cap of $346.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Arrow Financial Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Arrow Financial by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 1,599,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,228,000 after acquiring an additional 23,241 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,172,000 after buying an additional 24,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 729,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,169,000 after buying an additional 18,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 5.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 724,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,881,000 after buying an additional 39,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 9.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 408,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,163,000 after buying an additional 33,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.38% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.