Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Artesian Resources Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:ARTNA opened at $47.95 on Thursday. Artesian Resources has a 52 week low of $45.44 and a 52 week high of $63.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $456.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.49 and a beta of 0.17.

Artesian Resources (NASDAQ:ARTNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.11). Artesian Resources had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $22.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Artesian Resources will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artesian Resources Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Artesian Resources

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.284 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. This is a positive change from Artesian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Artesian Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.98%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARTNA. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 124.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 405,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,771,000 after acquiring an additional 224,669 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Artesian Resources by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,845,000 after buying an additional 115,061 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Artesian Resources by 53.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 190,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,373,000 after purchasing an additional 66,776 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Artesian Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,241,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Artesian Resources by 356.6% during the 4th quarter. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 27,684 shares during the last quarter. 48.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Artesian Resources Company Profile

Artesian Resources Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides water, wastewater, and other services in Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania. The company distributes and sells water to residential, commercial, industrial, governmental, municipal, and utility customers, as well as for public and private fire protection in the states of Delaware, Maryland, and Pennsylvania; and offers wastewater collection, treatment infrastructure, and wastewater services to customers in Delaware.

